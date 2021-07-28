Beta-Carotene Market Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2027

Market Size – USD 484.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for beta-carotene supplements in treating vitamin A deficiency.

The global beta-carotene market is expected to reach USD 654.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Beta-carotenes are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Beta-carotenes are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health. Beta-carotenes are extensively used as coloring agents in the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, with biotechnological advancements coupled with innovations in recombinant DNA technology, the extraction of carotenoids is now commercially feasible. Owing to this, there is an increase in the production of beta-carotene products.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key participants include BASF SE, DSM NV, FoodChem International Corporation, Flavorchem Corporation, Lycored, BioExtract, DD Williamson & Co. Inc., Nutralliance, Parry Nutraceuticals, and Zhejiang Medical Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By source, natural sources of production of carotenoids are forecasted to observe the highest growth rate of 3.5% in the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits and the gains associated with natural products is projected to boost market demand throughout the forecast period.

Oral route of administering of water-soluble beta-carotene is used in the treatment of duodenal ulcer, causes a significant reduction of inflammatory and atrophic lesions, and quicker healing in the test subjects as compared to the controls.

By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry contributed to the second-largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. The widespread use of beta-carotene as a coloring agent in food & beverages is a prominent factor responsible for the high demand in this industry.

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of the end-user industries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global beta-carotene market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Water Soluble Beta-Carotene

Fat-Soluble Beta-Carotene

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Beta-Carotene market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

