Fructose Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 4.29 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for fructose as low caloric content in beverages.

The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key participants include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bell Chem Corp, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Galam, Cargill, Incorporated, Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

Consuming as little as fifty grams of dietary fructose supplements over a 10 hour period helps increase the blood pressure, fat weight gain, blood triglycerides, reduce insulin binding & insulin sensitivity, and others. Dietary supplements sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

High fructose starch syrup (HFSS) is the liquid mixture of dextrose and more than 40% of fructose. This is generally refined from corn or potato starches. The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is mostly used in the end-use verticals with a fructose level of 40-45% in the final products. The HFSS is expected to dominate the overall fructose market in the forecast period.

The European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand in the sugar-free sweet food contents and low sugar energy drinks & other beverages, is accounted to retain a superior position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.2% during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Ingredion acquired a Washington based potato starch manufacturing company named Western Polymer. This acquisition will expand the manufacturing capacity of potato starch of the company benefiting in raw material availability of the fructose product line-ups when the corn-based starches are less available.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructose market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Solid

Liquid

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

High Fructose Starch Syrup

Crystalline Fructose

Commercial Sweetener

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Beverages

Food Test Enhancer

Dietary Supplements

Dairy & Bakery Items

Processed Foods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Fructose market for the forecast period 2016 -2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Fructose Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Fructose market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2016 – 2027?

