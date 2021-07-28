Nonfat Milk Powder Market Size, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 6.83 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for nonfat milk powder in the dairy & beverage applications.

The Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market is forecast to reach USD 12.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nonfat milk powder or nonfat dry milk (NDM) is quite similar to skimmed milk powder (SMP) that contains a lower calorie and extremely lower fat (approximately 1.5% or less by weight). The only difference between the nonfat milk powder and the skimmed milk powder is that the SMP contains at least 34% of protein content, adjusting through the process of Milk retentate or milk permeate, whereas the NDM doesn’t have any standardization on the basis of protein level.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2635

Key participants include Nestle S.A., Bob’s Red Mill, Hochdorf Holding AG, Amul, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., Unilever, DairyAmerica, Inc., All American Foods, Inc., The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dairy & beverages application sub-segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9% due to an increase in the consumption of dairy-based products and Nonfat Milk Powder mixed beverages, especially in emerging nations. This sub-segment also had the highest market share in 2018.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for food items, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline store retailing. The online retailing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period.

One of the significant investments made in the food and beverage sector in the Indian subcontinent is made by Amul lately. Amul plans on investing USD 753 million in order to set up ten new milk processing plants and to scale up the production by 32 million liters per day by 2020.

Europe is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period and is expected to retain a significant position in the market by 2027. Switzerland has some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2635

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nonfat milk powder market on the basis of the applications, form factor, processing treatment, distribution channel, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Ordinary

Confectionery & Bakery

Nutritional Foods

Prepared Foods

Dairy Products

Others

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Ordinary

Agglomerated

Processing Treatment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Low-heat

Medium-heat

High-heat

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online

Hypermarket

Wholesalers

Retail Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nonfat-milk-powder-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Nonfat Milk Powder market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Matcha Tea Market

Brown Sugar Market

Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market

Processed Potatoes Market

Sugar Substitutes Market

Explore other reports from different publications:

Modified Starch Market

Solar Control Glass Market

Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) Market

Fermentation Chemicals Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]