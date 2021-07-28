L-Arginine Market Share, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 449.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing health awareness among people

The global L-Arginine market is expected to reach USD 812.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to growing end-use applications of L-Arginine. Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. L-arginine as a supplement is beneficial for various conditions ranging from inflammations to migraines. L-Arginine helps relax blood vessels and hence is helpful for people with cardiovascular conditions. It has been found that L-Arginine may provide assistance in easing the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease and angina, as well as improve the health of individuals with heart failure.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2657

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Ajinimoto Group Inc., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Jing Jing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company, Shine Star, Biological Engineering Co., and Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, food-grade contributed to a larger market share in 2018. Food grade L-Arginine is used as an additive that is considered safe for consumption. It helps in managing heart disease, and angina, along with healing of wounds and repairing tissue, among others.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 8.6% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a larger exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, dietary supplements and nutrition dominated the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the period 2019-2027.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to a rise in the level of disposable income of people in emerging economies like China and India and a growing inclination for a healthy lifestyle.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2657

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global L-Arginine market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dietary Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/l-arginine-market

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global L-Arginine market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2016 to 2027 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Matcha Tea Market

Brown Sugar Market

Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market

Processed Potatoes Market

Sugar Substitutes Market

Explore other reports from different publications:

Modified Starch Market

Solar Control Glass Market

Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) Market

Fermentation Chemicals Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]