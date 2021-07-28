Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market is estimated to reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing use of Gelatin in several end-user industries such as in food & beverages, medical and healthcare. Increasing demand for accessible foods, rising influence of nutrition fortifying pharmaceutical production, are crucial driving factors that are boosting the market growth.

The primary source of gelatin is a form of collagen which can be obtained from several animal sources including cattle bones, bovine hides, pigskin, and fish. This kind of animal collagen eases consumption of tablets and capsules effortlessly. The product is utilized as a gelling agent in various applications including nutraceuticals, food & beverage, personal care, healthcare, and photography. Gelatin is also applied in the production of a wide range of pharmaceuticals including blood volume substitutes, wound dressings, and homeostatic sponges.

Europe accounts for the largest share of 32.10% of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market in 2018. The reason for the notable growth is due to the increasing demand for functional food & beverage products and nutritional products along with developing pharmaceutical enterprises. Furthermore, the ample availability of raw materials, as well as the presence of crucial gelatin manufacturing, add value to the growth of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market in the region.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1261

Further key findings from the report suggest

Gelatin plays an indispensable role in a broad variety of nourishment products. In bakery items, it has a unique position; it helps to balance out the fluid limit of several pastry kitchen items like cream fillings, icing, coatings, and marshmallows. It is utilized with whipped fixings and mousses for its balancing out and beating functions. It is used in canned food like hams to solidify the juices that get suspended between the preparing stages.

The food & beverages market of the application segment accounts for the largest market share of 31.50% in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period, due to an extensive range of applications in food and essential nutritional value.

Gelatin is a vibrant protein source and hence is used along with functional & nutritious food & beverage products. The growing demand for nutritious food & beverages has been spurring the need for gelatin.

Bovine skin market accounts for the largest market share of 29.29% in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1.30 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. They are used as a raw material due to the presence of high levels of fibrous content and peptide.

The type A is used as a food grade gelatin and is valued at USD 1.75 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for gelatin in sports drinks, moreover, the application of gelatin in this segment is projected to stimulate at a high pace due to its essential protein and low-fat content.

APAC accounts for a market share of 23.70% in 2018. Due to the rapidly-growing consumer markets of India, China, and other APAC countries that have a combined population surpassing four billion people; this is predicted to become an increasingly significant driver for global consumption in the future, led by swiftly growing household incomes and increasing middle-class population.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous merger & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

Gelita invested in Eberbach plant for the construction of ultra-modern facilities in January 2017, which helped the company to maximize the production process to meet consumer demand for gelatin and protein products.

Key participants include Darling Ingredients, Gelita, Junca Gelatines, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Trobas Gelatine, Lapi Gelatine, Sterling Biotech Group, Gelnex., Italgelatine

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1261

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market on the basis of Source Mode, Material, Function, Application and region:

Source Mode Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Porcine

Bovine Skin

Cattle Bone

Fish & Poultry

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Others

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Type A

Type B

Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gelatin-market

Benefits of Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Whey Protein Market

Pulse Ingredients Market

Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Citric Acid Market

Yeast Market

Potato Processing Market

Liquid Filtration Market

Batter and Breader Premixes Market

Battery Additives Market

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news