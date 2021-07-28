Peptides Protein Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027

The Peptides Protein Market is expected to reach USD 1013.2 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand from infant nutrition is likely to stimulate market demand. Growing health-conscious consumer base mainly in North America and Europe is also a key factor influencing market growth.

Protein Hydrolysates are a mixture of different-chain-length peptides and free amino acids. Whey protein- a category of milk protein hydrolysates contains nine crucial amino acids and about 70-80% of protein elements. It is used in many industrial applications in dietician, clinical, therapeutic and nutritional products. Whey proteins are expected to be the ideal ingredients in the formulation of substitutes of human milk on account of their low antigenicity and high nutritional value.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. The region has witnessed a significant increase in the applications of protein hydrolysates due to the developing economies such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia among others. Amongst the countries, China is expected to observe the highest growth with the demand driving from mainly the infant nutrition and marine & animal hydrolysates market. For example, China produced around 67 million tons of aquatic products in 2017, thus stimulating the aquaculture industry expansion.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The marine Peptides Protein Market is expected to witness a growth owing to its cosmetic applications. For example, the fish collagen is used in many cosmetics and personal care products as it provides protection from UV radiations and has the proficiency to get easily absorbed by the human skin. It also contains many anti-aging and antioxidant properties like hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the coming years. The health benefits associated with the absorption of amino acids more rapidly than intact proteins is maximizing its usage in the food and beverages industry. China is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to its end-user demands from markets such as infant nutrition, animal feeds, and nutraceuticals.

Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients, Mead Johnson, MERCK Life Sciences, Fonterra, Agropur, Milk Specialties, BD, Tatua, FrieslandCampina, Hilmar Cheese, Hill Pharma, and New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Milk Specialties is a key player in the Peptides Protein Market. With a widespread presence in America, the company offers a wide range of products under WPI, WPC, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, whey protein hydrolysates, lactose, permeate, sweet whey powder. As of 2017, the company’s total revenue generated accounted for USD 802.6 million.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global protein hydrolysate on the basis of product, form, method, application and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Milk

Plant

Animal

Marine

By Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Powder

Liquid

By Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Cell Nutrition

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America US

Europe Germany UK France



Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

