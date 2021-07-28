Functional Food Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Market was USD 253.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A variety of terms have appeared worldwide, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and the more traditional dietary supplements and fortified foods. However, the term functional foods have become the predominant one even though several organizations have attempted to differentiate this emerging food category. Nutraceutical products are considered as the food or a part of food that delivers nutritional value to the diet. It is also called as a functional food that contains standardized nutrient and pharmaceutical-grade. These supplements act as source for a dietary supplement to the body through diet & works to prevent diseases. With cumulative educational level, people are becoming ready to accept diverse types of food & beverages that have added nutritional supplements. Hence with this change, nutraceutical products are gaining a traction across the world.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.0%. An increasingly hectic pace of life is now becoming commonplace in Asian countries. The strategies of the nutraceutical manufacturing companies must be to invest heavily in advertising to help consumers understand the health benefits. The region with its large population shows significant potential for manufacturers, and the focus is on weight management, which is driving the growth of the Functional Food Market for weight-loss ingredients.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2421

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, functional foods hold an outstanding share of 47.5% in 2018. The snowballing trend of on-the-go snacking and the increasing demand for nutritional food supplements are factors predictable to impel the demand for snacks products containing functional nutraceuticals.

A complex range of regulations applies to nutraceuticals in the EU, depending on the product type. These are mainly overseen by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which also evaluates claims and has a public Register of Nutrition and Health Claims. The EFSA also sets maximum and minimum levels of ingredients to be added to supplements. Between 2008 and 2011 the EFSA evaluated 2,758 food-related general health claims to see if they were supported by scientific evidence. Only around 10 percent of the claims could be substantiated.

Major vendors in the global Functional Food Market are Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature’s Bounty (US), Amway (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia). are some of the major players in nutraceuticals market. In April 2019, the Nestlé Health Science entered into a strategic partnership with Amazentis (Switzerland); this would create growth opportunities for Nestlé in the consumer healthcare and medical nutrition segments.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1880

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Functional Food Market on the basis of source, products, distribution channel, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

Products (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food Snacks Confectionery Bakery Dairy Infant Nutrition Others

Beverages Beverages Health Drinks Energy Drinks Juices Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Others

Dietary Supplements Vitamins Fatty Acids Minerals Proteins Botanicals Enzyme



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Conventional Stores Grocery Stores Mass Merchandisers Warehouse Online retail

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores Bakery Stores Confectionery Stores Gourmet Stores Health Centers Cosmetic Stores



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nutraceutical-products-market

Benefits of Global Functional Food Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Grapefruit Seed Oil Market

Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market

Trace Minerals In Feed Market

Food Fibers Market

Health Drinks Market

Potato Processing Market

Liquid Filtration Market

Batter and Breader Premixes Market

Battery Additives Market

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news