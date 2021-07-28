Dairy Testing Market Share, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2026

Market Size – USD 4.42 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in testing industry is one of the key opportunity

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Dairy Testing market was valued at USD 4.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to reach 7.73 Billion by the year 2026. The growing incidence of milk adulteration, milk-borne disease and milk intolerance problems among consumers is helping to grow the dairy testing market. The good dairy testing procedure adopted by the dairy processors ensures that its products are healthy and fit for consumption. Further, in the developing countries, there is a growing incidence of adulteration in the milk and milk-based products, during the peak demand period.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Asurequality, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories, Romer Labs were some of the significant players in Dairy Testing market In March 2017, Bureau Veritas acquired Schutter Group as part of global Agri-food strategy The advantage of the combination of these two companies having access to additional services. Thus by diversifying the service portfolio through leveraging Schutter’s proven expertise, and expanding their geographic footprint, the company provided more comprehensive support for new and existing customers

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, they are segmented into safety testing and quality testing. The safety testing segment controlled the market with a market share of 61.4% in 2018 since safety of the product is one of the major factors for the dairy testing

By technology, the rapid technology segment held the largest market in 2018. Various advantages with the rapid technology such as the fast results and ease in handling the product is driving the market for the upcoming forecast period

Bureau Veritas is announced the formation of Singapore-based BVAQ, a dairy testing company providing services to South East Asian markets. BVAQ is a joint venture created with AsureQuality, the New Zealand state-owned company providing food safety and biosecurity services. Thus propelling the dairy testing market for the above region

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the dairy testing market on the basis of type, technology, product and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Safety Testing Pathogens Adulterants Pesticides Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS) Mycotoxins Others

Quality Testing

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Traditional Technology Agar Culturing

Rapid Technology Convenience-Based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Immunoassay Chromatography & Spectrometry



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dairy Testing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Dairy Testing market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dairy Testing market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

