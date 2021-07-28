Microbial Lipase Market Size, Demand Forecast, Share Analysis, Key Companies To 2026

Market Size – USD 424.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trend- Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws is a major restraining factor for microbial lipase market

According to reports and data the microbial lipase market, was valued at USD 424.1 Million in 2019; this is projected to reach 611.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Microbial lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly microbial lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries. Recently, several cost-effective and efficient approaches are being attempted to increase the production of lipases in microbial strains.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US) are players of microbial lipases market.

The snowballing demand for the fungal microbial lipases in developed and emerging nations especially in China and India. The usage of microbial lipase in various end-user industries such as food additive, personal care products, wastewater treatment.

The APAC region has emerged as the most promising region of the microbial lipase market. The APAC region has India and China, which holds vast consumer base and the rising demand for the cleaning chemicals market and, the expanding food and beverage industry, is, in turn, contributing to the microbial lipase market. Since microbial lipase is heavily utilized in the production of vegetable oils, food and beverage industry, these segments will result in generating maximum revenue. Moreover, India’s increasing consumption of edible fat is also expected to boost market demand.

The high demand for vegetable oils and the simultaneous production of the identical in Asian countries has been crucial in guaranteeing the expansion of the microbial lipase market in this region. Advanced enzymes (India) acquired 100% stake in Evoxx technologies in the year 2017, advanced Enzymes Europe B.V. has entered into a binding agreement with Germany based Evoxx Technologies GmbH, to acquire a 100% stake for a consideration of Euros 7.65 million. Evoxx Technologies GmbH is an industrial biotech firm primarily focused on the development & production of industrial enzymes, as well as a few specialized carbohydrates for nutritional applications. This acquisition will help to significantly expand R&D capabilities and also strengthen the presence in the European market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented microbial lipases market on the basis of application, form, source and region:

On the basis of Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Fungi

Bacteria

On the basis of Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Cleaning agents

Animal feed

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Radical Features of the Microbial Lipase Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Microbial Lipase market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2026

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Microbial Lipase industry

