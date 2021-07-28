Bovine Serum Albumin Market Analysis, Size, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 248 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend- Increasing Scope for Use as A Dietary Protein for Fat Reduction is a major opportunity for Bovine Serum Albumin Market.

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The bovine serum albumin market is accounted for a value of USD 248 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 315 million by 2027. Bovine serum albumin has several biochemical applications, including ELISAS (enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), immunoblots, and immunohistochemistry. Because bovine serum albumin could be a small, stable, moderately non-reactive protein, it’s often used as a blocker in immunohistochemistry.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Serion GmbH (Germany) are major players in bovine serum albumin market.

Further key findings from the bovine serum albumin market market report suggest

The APAC segment holds a variety of growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and drug maker’s manufacturers. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% in the analysis period. In the APAC segment, China is the most extensive market for pharmaceutical products due to its large consumer base and growing interest in health and well-being, the demand for pharmaceutical commodities is expanding. This would stimulate the growth of bovine serum albumin in this region.

Blood albumin does not have a monopoly on the albumin market with its major competitor being, in some applications, milk protein. The cloning of the albumin gene may, in future, allow for recombinant techniques to produce albumin that will take a significant share of the market away from animal sourced albumins.

P&G Acquired the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the year 2019, this acquisition enables P&G to expand its successful consumer health care business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of differentiated, physician-supported brands across a broad geographic footprint. It also provides P&G with substantial health care commercial and supply capabilities, deep technical mastery, and proven consumer health care leadership that will complement P&G’s existing consumer Health Care capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest, and Oral-B.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented bovine serum albumin on the basis of form, grade, end user and region:

On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of grade, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Technical- & diagnostic-grade

Reagent/Research-grade

Food-grade

On the basis of end user, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Life sciences industry Drug delivery Cell culture Diagnostics

Research Institutes

Food industry

Feed industry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada Europe

Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions

