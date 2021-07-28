Specialty Food Ingredients Market Share & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2027

The Specialty Food Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 125.66 billion in 2027. As the use of these products increases in modern processing, the industry is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period in order to meet a wide variety of demands for various product qualities.

Value Additions in process technologies help to make efficient use of specialty ingredients in finished foods. One such advance is Clextral’s twin-screw extrusion lines, which help to increase the flexibility of different constituents during processing.

The functional specialty food ingredients are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the next decade and are expected to grow 2027. Such goods lead to the prevention of multiple diseases and to health. The need for these elements is therefore more or less globally homogeneous; however, recent studies mixing functional diet and molecular nutrition may challenge the traditional paradigm change which is expected to drive demand over the forecast period

Key players include:

Frutarom,

Archer Daniels Midland,

DuPont,

KF Specialty Ingredients,

Evonik,

PPG Industries,

Kerry Group,

Ingredion,

Ashland Inc.,

Naturex,

among others.

The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Many firms have been engaged in vigorous fusions and acquisitions to expand their product lines as specialized requirements for food producers to satisfy the rising customer expectations.

Flavors are considered to be the sensory additives that develop more rapidly. This market is characterized by its innovative, technical and specialized nature and its growth parameters include a changing consumer lifestyle, increased demand for convenience food.

Regulatory agencies have an important role to play in this sector’s development. The NSF / ANSI defines requirements for marketing and labeling of dietary products containing organic ingredients.

In the years coming, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region on the specialty food ingredients market. This is primarily due to the booming food & beverage market in this region, and the technological progression and westernization of diets.

Developing new technologies such as coffee bean decaffeination that reduces gastro-esophageal reflux in both patients and healthy people with reflux disease adds to the growing importance of functional ingredients.

In the recent past, various organic technologies have been formulated for the processing of ingredients, nutritional supplements, flavor components, processing aids and reagents, which is a major trend expected to drive demand for these products due to the shift in consumer demand for organic food.

In March 2019, Ingredion has acquired potato starch Western Polymer to increase its range of products and consumers by supplying the required materials, growing manufacturing efficiency, enhancing processing capability, and expanding its premium specialty business.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Specialty Food Ingredients Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Specialty sensory ingredients

Specialty functional ingredients

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery and confectionery

Beverages

Dairy and frozen foods

Convenience foods

Meat products

Functional foods

Oils and fats

Others

The Specialty Food Ingredients market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Specialty Food Ingredients market are all covered in this report.

It provides useful information about the global Specialty Food Ingredients industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Specialty Food Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. R&D and technological innovations

4.2.2.2. Uproar for convenience foods

4.2.2.3. Nutrition and taste convergence

4.2.2.4. Growing end-user applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw material availability and infrastructural & technological barriers

4.2.3.2. Vulnerability to seasonal changes

4.2.3.3. Poor supply chain

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…..

