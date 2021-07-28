Digital Farming Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Digital Farming market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Digital Farming industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Deere & Company

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagon

Salt Mobile SA

Farmers Business Network (FBN)

BASF SE



Monsanto Company

Bayer Cropscience Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Trimble Inc.

AgGateway

Aglytix Inc.

CropX Inc.

Accenture

IBM

Market Overview:

Exponential rise in population, urbanization trends and associated demand for food is likely to drive agriculture market outlook. With increasing disposable income of the populace, demand for high-quality food products is also rising. The governments across the globe are undertaking favorable initiatives to increase their respective agriculture sector output.

According to the WHO and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Global Digital Farming Market Segmentation:

By Component: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Precision Farming

Live Stock Monitoring

Green House Farming

Others

Report Scope:

The report discusses the growth prospects of different market segments by examining the current market setting, historical performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue of leading companies in the market.

The study has been carried out by top-down and bottom approaches and provides a thorough estimation of expected growth of market value, market size, market share, and volume. It also offers an exhaustive country wise-analysis for a better understanding of the market.

