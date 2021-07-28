Optical Film Market to depict appreciable growth prospects over 2026

The global optical film market is forecast to reach USD 36.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing trend of digitization in emerging nations is driving the optical films market. Rising investments in large infrastructure projects such as smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are propelling the growth of optical films market.

The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, academic institutes, government institutes, and offices are influencing the market for display devices, which in turn is driving the demand for optical films. Rising consumer demand for smart electronic wearables is also driving the optical films market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Optical Film market on the basis of film type, function, application, and region:

Film Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polarizing Film

Backlight Unit Film (Blu)

ITO Film

Function Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Display Surface Films

Brightness enhancement films (BEF)

Reflective polarizer films (DBEF)

Backlight reflector films (ESR)

Light control/privacy films (ACLF)

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Televisions

Desktop Monitors & Laptops

Smartphones and Tablets

Signage/Large Format Display

Automotive Display

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polarizing film held the largest market share of 43.4% in the year 2018. Polarizing film helps convert non-polarized light into linearly polarized light. Letter and graphics recognitions without the polarizers would be impossible. A polarizing film is one of the significant elements of LED technology that enables the display of images on LCD and OLED screens.

Brightness Enhancement Film (BEF) is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. BEF is a prismatic film that manages the angular output the light from the backlight. BEF films can be used as a single sheet or as two sheets crossed at a right angle.

Application of television is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Optical films enhance the energy efficiency of television without sacrificing display performance.

The Vikuiti DBEF D3 300 by the company 3M claims to improves the brightness of electronic devices by recycling polarized light and eradicate the need for a diffuser sheet, which in turns reduces the overall bill of materials.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 28.1% in the year 2026. The region has a huge market for electronics and being a developed country; electronics has huge penetration in the maximum number of household. Moreover, an increase in the trend for gaming has increased the demand for electronic gadgets.

Zeon Corporation expanded its manufacturing capacity of optical films in October 2018 in the Asia Pacific region. The company has set up a plant in Japan owing to the increasing demand from the country.

Key participants LG Chem, Ltd., Hyosung Chemical, 3M, Kolon Industries, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SKC Inc., Samsung SDI, and Dexerials Corporation, among others.

How does our report help you?

By providing well-researched insights based on trends observed in the sector By defining and analyzing the current market scenario By identifying promising growth prospects and growth rate of major market segments and sub-segments By examining business verticals and products available in the industry, to draw insights from the competitive dynamics of the market By undertaking effective strategic planning and industry dynamics to facilitate constructive decision-making.

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

