Fulvic Acids Market 2020 by Segment Forecasts 2027 | Nutri-Tech Solutions, Humintech GmbH,etc.

Growing adoption of Fulvic Acids for various industrial uses coupled with increasing scale of organic farming is anticipated to drive demand.

The global Fulvic Acids Market is expected to reach USD 624.98 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand of Fulvic Acids from various applications coupled with increasing adoption of organic farming globally is a key factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 388.02 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand from various application

Agricultural centers across the globe have been experimenting on the effect of Fulvic Acids on plants. According to available literature, the ability of soil to plant root growth does not depends only on the concentration of nutrients but also on its organic matter content, depth, texture, acidity and water-retention capacity. Based on results, humates have been found to influence crop yields by improving soil texture, water retention and nutrient buffering capacity

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. A number of crops and fruits & vegetables, which have been experimented for measuring the effect of Fulvic Acids, are grown on a large scale in Europe. Some of these include grapes, pears, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and maize. Application of Fulvic Acids across these crops is expected to enhance the root-shoot growth and promote microbial activity. Along with this, humates are also responsible for improving the water-retention capacity and absorption of nutrients by plants. Based on experiments, treatment of Fulvic Acids on grapevines led to an increase in plant growth and nitrogen and chlorophyll content in leaves (measured using SPAD values). Along with this, the size of the grapes also increased thereby implying an increase in total yield.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment:

The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Fulvic Acids market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Fulvic Acids market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic’s preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.

Regional Landscape:

An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Fulvic Acids market. The global Fulvic Acids market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.

Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Fulvic Acids market are:

Nutri-Tech Solutions,

Humintech GmbH,

Humic Growth Solutions,

Omnia Specialities,

Canadian Humalite International,

Grow More,

AMCOl International and Jiloca International S.A. Humintech GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Powdered Form

Granular Form

Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture

Industrial

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing applications of the Fulvic Acids. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period. Humates which are formed from peat have been used for the treatment of gastric, intestinal and hepatic diseases. Fulvic Acids is generally used for musculoskeletal disorders, gynecological problems and skin treatment. Adoption of Fulvic Acids in organic farming is expected to play a major role in improving the health of consumers across the globe.

Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Manufacturers of animal feed in Europe are also anticipated to adopt Fulvic Acids as an ingredient. Increasing gastrointestinal infections coupled with the growing incidence of zoonotic diseases in the region is likely to lead to an increase in adoption of Fulvic Acids. Adoption of Fulvic Acids for producing animal feed is expected to ensure an improved utilization of nutrients in animals thereby stabilizing the feces consistency of animals.

