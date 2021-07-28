Advanced PCM Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% – Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 1.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing awareness of environment-friendly and energy-saving technologies.

The Advanced PCM Market is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2027. One of the major driving factors for the market is expected to be the increasing need to conserve energy across diverse industries and sectors. In addition, strict regulations levied on various industries to minimize greenhouse gas emissions have also helped to grow the advanced phase change material market. APCM usage is projected to reduce overall energy demand by as much as more than half by 2050.

Paraffin has a high heat storage capacity and is also stable due to which, over the forecast timeframe, they are expected to experience significant production. However, at a projected CAGR of 21.3% by 2027, bio-based APCM is scheduled to be the fastest-growing product. Increased preference for environmentally friendly materials is expected to drive the bio-based APCM market over the coming years, mainly in North America and Europe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Advanced PCM Market:

The latest report is the first Advanced PCM market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Advanced PCM business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Laird Plc,

Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.,

Croda International Plc.,

Microtek Laboratories Inc.,

Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.,

Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.,

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH,

Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA, Cryopak Industries Inc.,

and Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

among others.

The Advanced PCM market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Advanced PCM market operations and covers:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Salt Hydrates

Paraffin Wax

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HVAC

Construction

Energy Storage

Commercial Storage

Shipping & Transportation

Textile

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Advanced PCM market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Advanced PCM market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Government measures to help the country’s manufacturing sectors are projected to increase demand for advanced phase change materials in construction and industrial applications, thereby creating opportunities for market players to develop.

The growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the overall demand for APCM in this sector, primarily in developing countries. Construction is the most significant market is also projected to be the fastest-growing APCM application market at an impressive CAGR.

All major players in the industry have invested heavily in Research & development initiatives in recent years, which have led to the development of many innovative products.

