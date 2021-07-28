PV Inverter Market 2026 by Regional Analysis, Applications, Development Factors | Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), etc.

Large scale investments in sustainable grid integration and favorable government initiatives are the significant drivers of the market.

Market Size – USD 9.97 billion in 2026, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Rising demand for packaged foods and beverages

The PV Inverter Market is expected to grow to USD 9.97 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The global market share of PV inverters will be driven by favorable government initiatives to promote renewable energy and large – scale investments in sustainable grid integration.

Monetary financing and various government schemes, including net metering, feed tariffs to support the creation of innovative projects and the development of advanced technologies, will further increase growth in the industry.

The decreasing cost of solar components and increased operational efficiency have increased solar systems, which in turn will drive the growth of the global photovoltaic inverter market.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd. (China), REFU Elektronik GmbH (Germany), SatCon Technology Corp. (US), Delta Group (Taiwan), Chint Group Co. Ltd. (China), Fronious International GmbH (Austia), Emerson Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US).

Market segmentation based on Power Class:

Single Phase

Three Phase (≤99 kW)

Market segmentation based on Product:

Micro

String

Central Transformer based Transformer less



The regional analysis of the PV Inverter market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

