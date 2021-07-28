PVD Market Demand,Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 18.43 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Growth of the cutting tool industry

The global PVD market is expected to reach USD 29.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a combined set of processes deployed to deposit thin layers of material, usually ranging from few nanometers to several micrometers.

Several drivers including the rising demand from the semiconductor industry, which has deployed physical vapor deposition on a large scale, have fueled the growth of market. The growing demand for microelectronics in various application areas like the automotive industry is playing a significant role in driving market growth. The worldwide increase in demand for consumer electronic goods such as IoT devices and portable devices like smartphones are also expected to fuel market growth.

Moreover, PVD coatings provide excellent decorative finishings that increases its application in several areas, boosting the market growth in upcoming years. PVD coating cutting tools run faster, thereby reducing cycle time and increasing demand for the cutting tools.

Global PVD Market Scope:

A broad PVD market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the PVD market.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

AJA International Inc.,

Applied Materials Inc.,

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.,

Angstrom Engineering Inc.,

Intevac Inc.,

CHA Industries,

Denton Vacuum,

Oerlikon Balzers,

Impact Coatings AB,

and Johnsen Ultravac among others.

Type Outlook:

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

Application Outlook:

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Architectural Glasses

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others

Regional Analysis of the PVD Market:

The global PVD market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global PVD market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global PVD market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global PVD market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

