PIB Market Demand,Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Market Size – USD 2.45 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Rising demand from the tire industry.

The Global PIB Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

PIB is a commercial polymer used in multiple sectors due to its flexibility, thermal stability, and impermeability to gases. It is also used for the manufacture of tubeless tires as it is able to hold air for a longer period of time.

PIB includes oxidation resistance, improved stability, and superior impermeability. Improvement in weathering resistance for the manufacture of pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hosepipes, and various mechanical goods is expected to encourage the growth of the market. PIB is used as a sealant in the sealing of photovoltaic system panels. This is owing to its improved properties of electrical insulation and resistance to gasses, and water vapor.

Expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is boosting the market in the region. On account of improving the road infrastructure, increase in spending ability and rise in ownership of vehicles per person is fueling the market for PIB. The rapid growth of end user including automotive and construction sector is further encouraging the market.

Global PIB Market Scope:

A broad PIB Market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the PIB Market.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE,

TPC Group Inc.,

Ineos Group,

Braskem,

Exxon Mobil,

Lanxess AG,

Chevron Oronite Company LLC,

Infineum International Ltd.,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

among

Type Outlook:

Conventional POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Highly Reactive POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Application Outlook:

Tires

Lubes Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes and Others

Adhesives and Sealants

Regional Analysis of the PIB Market:

The global PIB Market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global PIB Market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the PIB industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global PIB Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global PIB Market most. The data analysis present in the PIB report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on PIB business.

