PAI Resin Market Demand,Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 488.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis, the global PAI Resin Market was valued at USD 488.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 844.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Polyamide-imide is a melt processable plastics with sufficient capacity of chemical, thermal and physical resistance. Primary use of polyamide-imide is the material’s use in the manufacturing of magnet wire, also used as wire coatings. These compounds can be used for variety of applications such as coatings, films, fibers, adhesives and installation of precast parts and ingots. PAI Resin applied for coating on magnet wire satisfies toughness, chemical and oil resistance. PAI Resin are also utilized in the hybrid car industry due to their improved thermal properties. These compounds are replacing conventional materials, such as, thermoset polymers, metals and other types of plastics, in applications that require high thermal resilience. The polyamide-imide has been on the growth path and is projected to remain the same in coming years. Major market drivers in this market are improvements in the product field, for instance, carbon reinforced resins, and increase in demand for compounds with superior chemical and physical properties. Demand from end use industries, replacement of conventional materials by polyamide-imide and greater properties of PAI Resin are proving to fuel the market. In addition, technological developments, product launches, collaborations are further fueling the high demand in the global PAI Resin market.

Key factors contributing to the high CAGR are demand from end use industries, replacement of conventional materials and awareness for sustainable products. Furthermore, technological developments, product launches, collaborations are further fueling the high demand in the global PAI Resin market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1426

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Solvoy,

Quadrant,

Toyobo,

Ensinger,

Innotek Tech,

Kermel,

Axalta Coating Systems,

Nuplex Resins,

Fujifilm, Hitachi Resins,

Drake Plastics,

and Songhan Plastics technology Co.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Unfilled

Glass filled

Carbon filled

Other

Market segmentation based on Application:

Food packaging

Paper and pulp

Architectural

Marine

Other

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1426

The regional analysis of the Polyamide-Imide Resin market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyamide-imide-resin-market

The report applies advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for an accurate estimation of the market. The statistical data is explained by the means of graphs, charts, diagrams, figures, and tables for an ease of understanding. The report also covers the COVID-19 impact analysis.

The report provides an extensive study on the factors that are projected to create significant opportunities for revenue generation and provide insight into gaining market size. The report gives crucial data about the current and future trends that will influence the market growth for the established companies as well as new entrants.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Pea Protein Market Analysis

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Overview

Powder coatings Market Revenue

Pen Needles Market Demand

Gene Expression Market Outlook

Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Share

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market Size

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Trends

Silicone Sealants Market Statistics

Solar Control Glass Market Report