MIM Market Competition Analysis Report 2020 | ARCMIM, Dynacast, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., etc.

The Global MIM Market is forecast to reach USD 6.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MIM is an advanced molding process that imparts desired shapes to the molten metals. Increasing demand for a high volume of metal parts in the automotive and military sector is fueling the demand for the market. Manufacturers prefer MIM as compared to other traditional ones as there is less wastage of raw materials, it is more cost-effective and uses less time for production.

Low cost of raw materials and high investment into manufacturing industries are encouraging the growth of the MIM market.

The market is driven by rapid industrialization, swift urbanization, low cost of raw materials, and growing investment in manufacturing industries. Digitalization of manufacturing components across the globe is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the economy.

Market Size – USD 3.34 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization and industrialization

Asia Pacific dominated the market for MIM in 2018. Expansion of automotive industries in the emerging nations is pushing the market of MIM in the region. Domination of electronics industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India are increasing the demand for metal part and thus of the market in the Asia Pacific region. As the production cost of the market product is low in the region, most of the key players are investing and building up their production facilities in these countries.

To gain a deeper understanding of the MIM market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the MIM market.

Key Manufacturers of the MIM Market Studied in the Report are:

ARCMIM,

Dynacast,

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.,

Tanfel Metal,

Injectamax International, LLC.

MIM India Company,

Reaux Medical Molding,

D&K ENGINEERING,

Mahler GmbH,

NetShape Technologies,

and Smith Metal Products,

among others.

MIM market based on types and applications.

Carbonyl Method

High-Pressure Gas Atomization

Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization

MIM Market Segmentation based on End-User:

Automotive

Medical and Orthodontics

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Regional Analysis of the MIM Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Stainless Steel held the largest market share of 43% in the year 2018. The material has applications over a wide range of industries and is also cheaper than its counterparts.

The material can be rolled into sheets, bars, plates, wires, and tubes. It is used in the production of large and small metal components. It is forecasted to have a growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Soft magnetic materials are generally used for the temporary storage of energy in a magnetic field. It is observed that the material has a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Low alloy steels have carbon content less than 0.10-1.00%, and elements are added in the alloy to produce unique capabilities. It is commonly used in bearings and weathering steels.

Expansion of automotive across the globe has increased the demand for MIM. The industry held the largest market share of 25% in the year 2018.

The automotive sector has become a major consumer of the MIM parts. The high strength and high complexity of the parts find its application in gearboxes, locking mechanisms, engines, steering systems, turbochargers, and electronic systems.

MIM is also used in the manufacture of defense parts such as sear, slide, firing pins, hammer, inserts front/rear, catches, extractor, trigger, slide stop, magazine catch, ejector, trigger bar, and rear or front sights.

The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global MIM report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the MIM market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.

