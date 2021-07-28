EHS Market Demand,Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Size – USD 7.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.8%, Market Trends –The rise in the expansion of different sectors like the Mining sector

The Global EHS Market is forecast to reach USD 17.73 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The expansion of EHS market is attributed to the combination of diverse factors. One of the mentionable driving factor in this context is the expansion in various industries like mining, and energy, among others, and the associated rise in the occurrence rate of occupational hazards and accidents in these industries. Such an increase in the occurrence rate of occupational hazards, results in a significant growth of EHS like never before which have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Apart from the factors specified above, increased environmental hazard and the associated rise in awareness about environmental protection has resulted in the formulation of stringent environmental protection regulations. The development of these regulations results in increasing the demand for EHS services and solutions, which positively impacts the growth of the market. The rise in investments made by key players of the market results in enhancements of EHS consulting services and advancements in EHS software. The mentioned developments are propelling the growth of the market. Advancements in the market made by its key players like the development of audit management software, Gensuite Environmental Management Software (EMS) is also helping in boosting the expansion of the market.

Report Objective:

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global EHS market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the EHS market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Key companies profiled in the EHS report are:

Enablon,

Intelex,

SAP,

ETQ,

Enviance,

Gensuite,

Velocityehs,

Cority,

Verisk 3E and Sphera Solutions.

EHS Market segmentation by Types:

Solutions Environment Compliance Energy and carbon management Cost management Quality and risk assessment Data analytics

Services Auditing Testing and monitoring Certification Training Implementation Analytics Consulting Project Management Others



EHS Market segmentation by Application:

Industrial Waste Management

Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

Waste Water Management

Regional Outlook of EHS Market:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the EHS Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the EHS market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the EHS market over the forecast period

