Self-Service Kiosk Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Self-Service Kiosk.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Self-Service Kiosk market.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Self-Service Kiosk, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Self-Service Kiosk Market.



According to new Fact.MR study, the global market for airport kiosk is expected to grow at value CAGR of 12.7% and volume CAGR of 11.4% by the end of the assessment period. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to reach a market size of ~ USD 5.2 Bn by the end of 2029 from an estimated USD 1.5 Bn in 2019. Across the globe, increase in demand for more efficient management of airport activities has led to a significant rise in installation of airport kiosks and this increased demand is further expected to drive the airport kiosk market during the forecast period.

In order to avoid delays, increased tendency of consumers towards self-service solutions at airports is an important factor to increase the demand for airport kiosk, worldwide. Owing to such trends, investments in self-service technologies will continue to witness a surge, with adoption spreading to Tier II and suburban centers. According to Fact.MR’s latest study, Self-service technologies including airport kiosk, have led to reduced waiting times and faster processing, which has helped airport authorities in providing a superior experience to consumers. In addition to self-service check-in airport kiosk, airport authorities are now focusing their attention towards self-bag tagging and drop off collection. Although these technologies are at a nascent stage, it is expected that investments in these technologies will witness a surge in the near future.

Baggage Check-in and Automated Passport Control Kiosks to Dominate the Airport Kiosk Market

Among all the airport kiosk used at airport, the baggage check-in kiosks are found in every airport across the globe and is expected to witness the highest investment during the forecast period. Baggage check-in airport kiosks were adopted by airport authorities a long time ago, and their adoption is now spreading to Tier II and suburban areas. It is expected that baggage check-in airport kiosk will remain the largest segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period, followed by automated passport control airport kiosk. Owing to the increased demand for border management solutions, the automated passport control airport kiosk is anticipated to show considerable growth during the forecast period. After installation of these kiosks at the airports, entry will only be permitted for authorized passengers to the passport control section. Across the globe, increasing incidences of terror attacks has boosted the demand for automated passport control airport kiosk.

North America and Europe to Dominate the Airport Kiosk Market

The airport kiosk market is analyzed across multiple regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Across the globe, North America and Europe are most prominent markets for airport kiosk. Both the regions together hold more than 50% share of the total airport kiosk market, across the globe. While considering North America, high penetration of technology, coupled with a strong push by the public and private sector has meant that many airports are equipped with high-tech kiosks.

The relatively high number of airports in the US have also been opportunity creators for kiosk market players. From a technology and investment perspective during the forecast period, the North American market will continue to be one of the most prominent regions for the airport kiosk vendors and stakeholders across the globe. On other hand, with increased investments on infrastructure in Europe, Europe’s airports have undergone a significant transformation in the past decade. As aviation security receives marginal funding from the state, the responsibility has fallen on private investors to invest in security features, and they have responded well. Investment in modern features, such as upgrades to all aspects of airport infrastructure have been occurring at a significant pace. These factors have had a positive impact on the airport kiosk market in Europe and is further expected to drive the airport kiosk market.

Key Segments of the Airport Kiosk Market

Fact.MR’s study on the airport kiosk market offers information divided into two important segments— by product and region. This report provides important data and information about the market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Check in Kiosk Automated Passport Control Kiosks

Baggage Check-in

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Internet Kiosks

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Self-Service Kiosk Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Self-Service Kiosk, Sales and Demand of Self-Service Kiosk, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



