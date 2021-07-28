Mulch Films Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2028

The global mulch films market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6,697.2 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. The mulch films market is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand for higher crop yields worldwide. According to statistics released by the United Nations, the world population was 7.3 billion people in 2016 and is estimated to reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

Rapidly increasing population growth and increasing purchasing power parity in developing economies is leading toward a shift in dietary habits comprising more protein intake, and this is another factor fueling global demand for food. Demand for food is expected to increase by 59% to 98% by 2050. Mulch films are widely employed to alter soil temperature, prevent moisture loss, hinder weed growth, and improve crop productivity.

Key Companies in the market include:

Novamont SPA,

RKW Group,

British Polythene Industries PLC,

BASF SE,

Armando Alvarez Group,

Berry Global Inc.,

Ab Rani Plast Oy,

AEP Industries Inc.,

and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

It offers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis for each company.

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Market segment analysis:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Non-biodegradable Mulch Films Clear Mulch Films Black Mulch Films Colored Mulch Films Others

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

Key Questions addressed in the Global Mulch Films Market Report:

What is the expected market size of global Mulch Films market in coming years?

Who are the leading companies operating in the global Mulch Films market?

What revenue CAGR is the global Mulch Films market expected to register over the forecast period?

What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Mulch Films market?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Mulch Films market?

