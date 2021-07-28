Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Set To See Strong Growth by 2026

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market is forecast to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. GFRG is widely used in construction applications. GFRG applications include columns, moldings, ceiling, light coves, medallions, domes, capitals, fireplace surrounds, and custom shapes. Examples of applications where the GFRG cannot be used include fountains and swimming pools because of its weakness against moisture. GFRG is considered an architectural material that can be used to improve the decorative quality of its environment. Typical construction applications where it is used include residential construction, office construction, and commercial construction, such as casinos, hotels, and theaters. GFRG is available in several forms, like panels, parts, or as a powder. Panels are considered to be the most widely used form of GFRG.

GFRG offers several advantages. The most crucial benefit of using gypsum is its flame-retardant nature because it is a mineral and does not burn. Besides, it acts as a thermal regulator when exposed to a flame and protects the materials for short periods. GFRG can be used for both exterior and interior decoration of buildings. The applications in these two cases can vary considerably in number and depend on customer requirements.

On the other hand, GFRG also has certain drawbacks. For example, its price is higher due to the relative complexity of the manufacturing process. The GFRG also lacks ductility; it is, therefore, likely to break. Its weak weather resistance is also a problem that can potentially lead to higher use of GFRG in the interior section of a building, compared to the exterior section of the building.

Request A Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1772

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Type X segment is expected to remain the largest and most dynamic segment of the market over the forecast period. Type X is the most used material because it is readily available and economical, and can tolerate resistance to high temperatures.

The interior segment leads the market and is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. GFRG is cost-effective and readily available, which in turn stimulates its increased use in load-bearing walls, partition walls, and other interior applications in residential and non-residential construction.

The non-residential construction segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period due to its extensive use in hospitals, offices, airports, gymnasiums, auditoriums, cinemas and museums.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post the most robust growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the construction and transportation sectors. The growth of the construction industry in Asia-Pacific presents significant opportunities for manufacturers to meet demand. The development of public infrastructure, in particular in India and China, should have a positive impact on the growth of the gypsum reinforced with fiberglass market.

Key participants include Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Knauf Danoline, Georgia-Pacific, American Gypsum, Formglas, Chiyoda UTE, Gillespie, Stromberg Architectural, Owens Corning, and National Gypsum Company, among others.

Get Discount On This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1772

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Use, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Type X

Type C

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

External

Internal

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Residential

Residential

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gfrg-glass-fiber-reinforced-gypsum-market

Objectives of the report:

study the current impact of COVID-19 on leading segments of the industry and to project changes in the sector due to the pandemic. To calculate the market size, in both value and volume, and CAGR for the base year and the forecast period. To study the technological advancements in the sector in recent years and the technological pipeline and project the impact of the pandemic on technological advancements and spending by companies. To conduct a regional analysis by considering market presence in the leading regions. To study key trends observed in the historical analysis and speculate future trends. To assess the region expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years and key factors contributing to the overall revenue. To highlight the existing growth opportunities, challenges, risks, drivers, and constraints expected to affect the market in the coming years. To profile leading companies in the industry, along with their product portfolios and strategic alliances.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Read Similar Reports :

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market

Functional Proteins Market

Release Agents Market

Laminating Adhesives Market

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

Silicone Film Market

Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market

Offshore Mooring Systems Market