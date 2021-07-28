Sustainable Athleisure Market Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2028

The global sustainable athleisure market valued at USD 83.38 billion in 2020 and projected to register steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is attributable to factors such as increasing preference among millennials for eco-friendly products and fabric offering better comfort. Rising demand and inclination among younger consumers is resulting in various brands launching a variety of high-quality eco-friendly apparel and footwear, which is another key factor driving growth of the market.

Along with younger consumers, an increasing base of working consumers are increasingly adopting athleisure due to shifting trend towards westernized culture at the workplace. In order to leverage rising demand, manufacturers are offering more fashionable, durable, and high-quality clothing.

However, high cost of products, especially across developing countries, is restraining growth of the market to some extent. However, introduction of a wide variety and newer are products in the market is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Key players:

Under Armour Inc.

EILEEN FISHER

PANGAIA

Vuori, ABLE

Outerknown

Hanesbrands Inc.

Adidas AG, Patagonia, Inc.

and Pact, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028

Online

Offline

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028

Yoga Pants

Shirts

Leggings

Shorts

Others

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028

Premium

Mass

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

