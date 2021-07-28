Protective Packaging Market Future Trends and Business Opportunities 2026

The global protective packaging market is expected to reach USD 40.72 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Protective packaging products are intended to protect the finished goods from atmospheric, electrostatic, magnetic, vibration, or shock damage. Rising demand for product protection, widespread deployment of flexible packaging over conventional packaging, and increasing inclination towards prolonging the shelf-life of the product are expected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years.

Protective Packaging Market Size – USD 27.80 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Growth of the manufacturing sector

Technological advancements in packaging play an instrumental role in stimulating market demand. The growth of the market is owing to increasing demand from the food & beverage, industrial goods, and pharmaceutical industries coupled with growing preference for convenient packaging.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, flexible protective packaging accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the use of less material to create flexible packaging. This creates less waste and hence is more environmentally friendly as less material is left in the landfills. Furthermore, less water and energy is consumed in the production of flexible packaging, and as the products tend to weigh less, there are fewer transportation costs and energy waste.

By material type, plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018. Plastic provides the benefit of being cost-effective to producers and is inert to the contents being packed in it and thus is used for packaging products in certain industry verticals.

By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period, due to the major benefits offered in food packaging such as containing food, transporting, preserving and protecting food, as well as permitting effective communication and selling of the packaged food product.

The market for protective packaging in Europe held the second-largest market size in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

Key participants include Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, DOW, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Huhtamaki OYJ, Westrock, and Ranpack, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global protective packaging market on the basis of product type, material type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Rigid

Flexible

Foam

Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

Insulation

Wrapping

Void-Fill

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverage

Household Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Goods

Others

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

