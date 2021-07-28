Marine Lubricants Market Experience important Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The Marine Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 7.15 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Marine Lubricants Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the increase in world trade, new shipbuilding abilities and dry-docking activities which tend to stimulate the market globally. The predominance of yacht and cruise ships for leisure time is also adding to the growth of the market.

Marine Lubricants Market Size – USD 6.14 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 1.9%

The improvement in the shipping industries is growing very swiftly across the world that propels the growth of the marine lubricants market. Sea-borne navigation is an essential source of transportation. The growing transportation and Shipbuilding activity across Europe and Asia Pacific region is expected to increase the growth of marine lubricants market. Also, ongoing improvements in alternative technologies such as bio-based marine lubricants are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, economic difficulties in shipbuilding are hindering the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Marine Lubricants Market is estimated to reach USD 7.15 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

Significant oil & gas exploring companies have been involved in multiple drilling projects to find new reserves for hydrocarbons. Rise in offshore drilling activities to meet the growing demand for crude oil & its refined products from chemical manufacturers and refineries should promote product demand.

The bio based oil accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.

Rising consumption in passenger ships, commercial vessels, cargo, yachts, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), and traditional offshore drilling rigs are anticipated to bring lucrative opportunities for the market.

The compression oil application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The bulk carrier ship type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 2.0% during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The growing commercial investments in the developing countries of the APAC region are anticipated to benefit from the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Shell announced in April 2019 that it would provide innovative marine lubricant for engines that run on bunker fuels with a sulfur content of less than 0.5pc. The announcement was made keeping in view the International Maritime Organization 0.5pc sulfur cap which is expected to come into force in Jan 2020.

R&D initiatives by companies to improve advanced products that have a broad service base are anticipated to create tremendous growth possibilities for industry participants.

The Key players in the Marine Lubricants Market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, LUKOIL Marine Lubricants DMCC, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Sinopec Corporation, Total S.A., and Valvoline LLC.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product, Ship Type, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Bio-based

Synthetic

Mineral Oil

Grease

Ship Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Bulk Carrier

Tanker

Container Ship

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Engine Oil

Compressor Oil

Hydraulic Oil

Gear Oil

Others

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

