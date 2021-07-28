Polyimide Film Market Growing Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2026

The global polyimide film market is expected to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyimides film are a kind of high-performance polymers films possessing a range of excellent properties, which allows them to be deployed in various end-user industries.

Polyimide films find widespread application to produce flexible printed circuits and pressure-sensitive tapes used in electronics, and aerospace industry owing to their ability to high-temperature resistance, they are widely used. These are also widely deployed for insulating wires and cables of motors and generators. These films allow the implementation of compact and complex assemblies which reduces size and weight, and as a result of their lightweight, they also find implementation in the insulation of the wires of aircrafts to offer significant weight savings.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, opaque films held a substantial share of the market in 2018 and are likely to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

By application, specialty fabricated products held 5.0% of the market share in 2018 and are likely to grow at a rate of 11.5% over the forecast period. Specialty fabricated products are used in carrier & transport belts, speaker coils, space blankets, gaskets, sensors, and spiral-wrapped tubing. The specialty fabricated product is forecasted to experience a huge demand during the forecast period owing to growth in manufacturing, construction, and aerospace activities.

The market in Europe held a substantial market size in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.7% in the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to developed electrical & electronics, medical and automotive sectors. Wires and cables application play a significant role in driving market demand in the region.

The leading revenue-generating countries in Europe are Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K., among others. Additionally, the developed medical industry is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years attributed to its high tensile strength and endurance to high temperature.

Key participants include DuPont, Saint Gobain SA, IST Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Tech Inc., FLEXcon Company, Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyimide film market on the basis of type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Opaque Films

Transparent Films

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC)

Specialty Fabricated Products

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Wire & Cable

Motor & Generator

Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Labelling

Mining & Drilling

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

Thank you for reading this report.

