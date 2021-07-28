Structural Heart Imaging Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global structural heart imaging market size is expected to reach USD 34.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, rising awareness about cardiac health, surging prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and increasing unhealthy habits such as excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse are among some factors expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead. Other key factors boosting market growth are technological advancements in structural heart imaging modalities, rapid adoption of advanced imaging techniques, increasing clinical trials of emerging cardiac imaging techniques, and increasing government support for healthcare R&D activities. Market players’ increased focus on expanding existing product portfolio and a favorable regulatory scenario for structural heart procedures are expected to stimulate market growth in the near future.

The Structural Heart Imaging market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Structural Heart Imaging market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic Plc, CardioComm Solutions Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Integer Holdings Corporation, HeartSciences, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Braile Biomédica, Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, 3mensio Medical Imaging BV, TTK Healthcare Limited, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., and Aran Biomedical Teoranta.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global structural heart imaging market has been segmented based on product type, imaging modality, procedure type, application, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Heart Valve Devices

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Surgical Heart Valves

Occluders and Delivery Systems

Annuloplasty Rings

Others

By Imaging Modality (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Echocardiogram

Angiogram MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) CT (Computed Tomography)



By Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC)

Annuloplasty

Valvuloplasty

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnosis

Surgical Applications

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Cardiac centers

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Catheterization laboratories

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Structural Heart Imaging industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Structural Heart Imaging Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Structural Heart Imaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

