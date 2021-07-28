Immunoprecipitation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global immunoprecipitation market size is expected to reach USD 922.26 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing research programs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rise in R&D collaborations between academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies, and technological advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques are among some of the key factors fueling market revenue growth. Rising need for identifying antigens related to autoimmune diseases, surge in research activities in the areas of immunotherapy, genomics, drug development, and personalized medicine, and increased investments in biopharmaceutical research & development activities are other factors supporting global market growth. Rising demand for advanced immunoprecipitation testing to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous disorders is another major factor expected to fuel global immunoprecipitation market growth going ahead.

The Immunoprecipitation market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Immunoprecipitation market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioLegend, Cell Signaling Technology, Abcam, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Rockland Immunochemicals, Geno Technology, and Takara Bio.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global immunoprecipitation market is segmented based on type, product type, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Individual protein immunoprecipitation

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

Others

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Kits

Accessories

Reagents

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Beads Agarose Beads Magnetic Beads

Buffers

By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Immunoprecipitation industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Immunoprecipitation Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Immunoprecipitation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

