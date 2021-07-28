Cell Viability Assays Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing healthcare burden of chronic diseases, rising focus on development of cell-based therapeutics, and recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising need to develop better cures and more efficient drugs and therapeutic approaches has led to increased adoption of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development. This is expected to further drive market growth going ahead. In addition, increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research is expected to contribute to support market growth during the forecast period.

The Cell Viability Assays market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Cell Viability Assays market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioTek Instruments, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam Plc., Canvax, Danaher Corporation, and Creative Bioarray.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cell viability assays market based on product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables Reagents Assay Kits Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits MTT Assay Kits Other Tetrazolium Assay Kits Resazurin Cell Viability Assay Kits Calcein-AM Cell Viability Assay Kits Other Assay Kits Microplates

Instruments Spectrophotometers Flow Cytometers Automated Cell Counters Cell Imaging & Analysis Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Basic Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical and Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Cell Viability Assays industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Cell Viability Assays Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cell Viability Assays manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

