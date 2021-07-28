Analytical Standards Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global analytical standards market size is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by key factors, such as use of mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other analytical techniques, by end user industries, such as food laboratories, environmental protection agencies, drug manufacturers, and others, to check for adulteration and make sure products meet required safety and quality standards.

The global Analytical Standards market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, LGC Standards, and PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX CertiPrep, AccuStandard, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Mallinckrodt, US Pharmacopeial Convention, Cayman Chemical Company, RICCA Chemical Company, GFS Chemicals, Inc., and Chiron AS.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Analytical Standards market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global analytical standards market report on the basis of technique, product, methodology, category and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Chromatography

Ion Chromatography Gas Chromatography Liquid Chromatography Thin Layer Chromatography Other chromatography



Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Mass Spectroscopy IR Spectroscopy Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometry UV/Vis Spectroscopy Other Spectrometry



Titrimetry

Physical Property Testing

Viscosity Testing Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing Colour Reference testing Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages Standards

Flavor & Fragrance Standards Carbohydrate Standards Peptide/Amino Acid Standards Food Additive Standards Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards GMO (Geneticall Modified Organisms) Standards Mycotoxin Standards



Forensic Standards

Drugs of Abuse Standards Doping Standards



Veterinary Drug Standards

Antibiotic Standards Hormone Standards



Petrochemistry Standards

Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards Biofuel Standards



Environmental

Pesticide Standards Volatiles/Semivolatiles Standards Flame Retardant Standards Aroclor/PCB, and Dioxin Standards Alkyl Phenol Standards Solid Waste Standards



Pharmaceutical and Life Science Standards

Cosmetic Standards Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards Pharmacopoeia Standards Fluorescent Microparticle Standards



Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Bioanalytical Testing

Stability Testing

Raw material Testing

Dissolution Testing

Other Methodologies

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Organic Analytical Standards

Inorganic Analytical Standards

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights in the Report:

Among various technique segments, the chromatography segment is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period. Large share of this segment can be attributed to presence of a large number of developed and emerging suppliers that offer a broad range of chromatographic standards across the world.

The environmental analytical standards segment is expected to dominate other application segments in the analytical standards market during the forecast period.

Among the various methodology segments, raw materials segment accounted forlargest share of the analytical standards market in 2020.

Based on categories of analytical standards, organic standards are projected to register significantly higher demand as compared to the inorganic ones, since organic standards are widely used in the laboratory tests for detecting harmful chemicals.

In 2020, North America accounted for highest analytical standards market share. Food testing labs, drug testing laboratories, environmental pollution monitoring laboratories, and forensic laboratories are well established in the region, especially in Canada and the U.S., which is driving market growth.

Asia Pacific analytical standards market will be driven by the expanding pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Analytical Standards market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Analytical Standards market in the coming years?

