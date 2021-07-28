Multiplex Assays Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global multiplex assays market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicines, and increasing implementation of multiplex assays are some key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

The Multiplex Assays market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Multiplex Assays market.

Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bühlmann Laboratories, Sekisui Medical, and Randox Laboratories are some of the leading companies operating in the global multiplex assays market.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

Based On Product & Services: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Protein Multiplex Assays Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays Other Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Assays Planar Nucleic Acid Assays Bead-based Nucleic Acid Assays Other Nucleic Acid Assays

Cell-based Assays

Based On Class of Drug: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Others

Based On Technology: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

Luminescence

Multiplex RT-PCR

Other Technologies

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS)

dPCR

Colorimetric Detection

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Research & Development Drug Discovery & Development Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Clinical Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Disease Nervous System Disorders Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders



Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Multiplex Assays industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Multiplex Assays Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Multiplex Assays manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

