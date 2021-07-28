Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global nuclear imaging equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing focus on personalized medicines and technological advancements in radiotracers. Furthermore, demand growth is expected to enhance by expansion of pharmaceutical industries and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) survey, chronic diseases accounted for roughly three-quarters of all deaths globally in 2020.

The global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Co., Ltd., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Digirad Corporation, SurgiEye GmbH, and Positron Corporation.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nuclear imaging equipment market on the basis of type, application, end user and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

SPECT Imaging Systems

PET Imaging Systems

Planar Scintigraphy Imaging Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Centers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

