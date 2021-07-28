Biopsy Devices Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global biopsy devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, rise in government initiatives to raise cancer awareness worldwide, increasing need for early diagnosis and prevention of cancer, and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are among the most important parameters expected to drive growth of the global biopsy devices market over the forecast period. Other significant factors driving steady growth of this market are rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing adoption of cutting-edge imaging technologies including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT), rapidly advancing global healthcare infrastructure, and increased spending on healthcare services.

The global Biopsy Devices market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Medtronic Plc, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Hologic, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, INRAD, Inc., and C. R. Bard, Inc. are the key market competitors.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Biopsy Devices market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, the global biopsy devices market is segmented based on product type, imaging technique, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments Core Biopsy Devices Core Biopsy Guns Core Biopsy Needles Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Systems Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Needles Aspiration BiopsyNeedles

Manual and Robotic Biopsy Guidance Systems

Biopsy Forceps

Procedure Trays

Localization Wires

Others (brushes, punches, curettes, etc.)

By Imaging Technique (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy

CT Scan

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lung biopsy

Liver biopsy

Kidney biopsy

Gastroenterological biopsy

Gynecological biopsy

Breast biopsy

Prostate biopsy

Others

By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Biopsy Devices market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Biopsy Devices market in the coming years?

