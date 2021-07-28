Personal Mobility Device Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Rising prevalence of diseases like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and arthritis, rising geriatric population coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of Personal Mobility Devices market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 7400.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – Increasing technological advancements and awareness regarding mobility devices

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personal Mobility Devices market was valued at USD 7400.7 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 12426.0 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. A personal mobility device is a vehicle that is designed to be used by one person, has one or more wheels that operate on a single axis, and is propelled by an electric motor attached to the vehicle or by human power or both.

Due to the high cost of personal mobility devices, manufacturers are encouraged to finance R&D initiatives for the development of new-age devices, and health insurance companies have been resolving the price-rise crisis with favorable reimbursement plans. Furthermore, governments of different nations are focusing on initiatives to create awareness regarding personal mobility devices. For instance, in August 2015, The Government of India made an effort to transform 5,000 public places in India to be disabled-friendly by July 2019. The sites include all airports, major railway stations, and 4,000 key buildings, which in turn is expected to favor the growth of the personal mobility devices market. Also, European Union implemented the European Disability Strategy 2010-2020 (EDS) in 2010, to complement national efforts with a European-wide framework. The European Disability Strategy’s main aim is to allow people with disabilities to have the right to participate equally and fully in the society and economy.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical among others

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Personal Mobility Device industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Wheel chairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes Electric handbikes Manual handbikes Hybrid handbikes

Walking aids Rollators Premium Low cost

Stair lifts

Power Addon products

Other walking aids Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes Crutches Axillary Crutches Elbow Crutches Forearm Crutches Walkers Standard Walkers Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Patient Lifts Manual Lifts Power Lifts Stand Up Lifts Heavy Duty Lifts Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts Indoor Stair Lifts Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Stretchers Low Beds Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Personal Mobility Device market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Personal Mobility Device Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Personal Mobility Device sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Personal Mobility Device industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Personal Mobility Device industry

Analysis of the Personal Mobility Device market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

