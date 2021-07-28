Brio Bowls Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of BRIO BOWLS is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of BRIO BOWLS is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Brio Bowls Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bowl size, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Less than 24 oz

24 oz – 30 oz

More than 30 oz

On the basis of product weight, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Less than 14 lb

14 lb to 16 lb

More than 16 lb

On the basis of end use, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Food Service

Household

Institutional

Others

Brio Bowls Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global brio bowls market are:

HUHTAMAKI GROUP

All Florida Paper

Mansfield Paper Company, Inc.

Birsch Industries

Teigen Paper Supply

Lotus Pack (UK) Limited.

Be Green Packaging

CHINRIU HONTEN Ltd.

