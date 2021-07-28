Folding Furniture Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

Folding Furniture Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027, to reach $13 billion by 2027.

Folding furniture includes furniture that can be folded according to its shape or location and uses less space. The history of folding furniture dates back to the 19th century. The 19th century saw the emergence of cities of tremendous growth, with immigrants flocking to the United States. Many immigrants have started moving to cities to find jobs in new and developing industries. This change has come quickly as people leave the countryside to live in crowded and busy cities. Populations in major cities doubled and even tripled in the 1900s. Rapid urbanization and the Industrial Revolution have driven large numbers of people to cities and have made it impossible to afford suitable housing. As a result, the number of apartments and narrow living spaces has increased. Even today, most apartments do not have enough space for the average family. Folding furniture includes beds, tables and, most importantly, chairs.

Market Segmentation

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other furniture

BY APPLICATION

Residential

Commercial

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Offline

Online

Key Players

Dorel Industries Inc.

Expand Furniture Inc.

Kestell Furniture LLC.

La-Z-Boy

Lifetime Products

Meco Corporation.

Resource Furniture

Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Folding Furniture industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Folding Furniture Market Report

1. What was the Folding Furniture Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Folding Furniture Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Folding Furniture Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Folding Furniture market.

The market share of the global Folding Furniture market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Folding Furniture market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Folding Furniture market.

