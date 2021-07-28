Deep Learning Chip Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Deep Learning Chip Market size is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 37% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Deep learning is a subset of machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) achieved to perform tasks related to AI. Deep learning is the brain that permeates many industries around the world. These skills are achieved through software such as computer vision, speech recognition, speech synthesis, machine translation, gameplay, drug discovery, and robotics. Deep learning chips are special silicon chips that integrate AI and machine learning technologies.

Market Segments

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Technology

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others

By Industry Vertical

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Deep Learning Chip industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Deep Learning Chip Market Report

1. What was the Deep Learning Chip Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Deep Learning Chip Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Deep Learning Chip Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Deep Learning Chip market.

The market share of the global Deep Learning Chip market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Deep Learning Chip market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Deep Learning Chip market.

