Volumetric Video Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Global Volumetric Video Market size is projected to reach USD 1852.3 Million by 2027, from USD 592.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20% during 2021-2027.

Volumetric video captures an action or scene from multiple perspectives and then uses the captured information to create a depth map of the recorded video. For example, each manifold can capture all orientations of the system with at least 4 sensors or, in most places, 7 sensors. In addition, other software is used to give the necessary effects to the video. Several players have established volumetric video studios to serve customers according to their customizable requirements. Multi-camera volumetric video technology captures images of real people while creating a naturally moving, dynamic 3D model that can be any point of view in a virtual scene. The use of volumetric video, especially in events, sports and entertainment, is driving the growth of the volumetric video market. Applications, including signage, healthcare, advertising, education and training, mostly use volumetric video technology.

Market Segments

By Volumetric Capture

Hardware

Camera Unit

Processing Unit

Software

Photogrammetry Software

Services

By Application

Medical

Sports, Events, & Entertainment

Signage & Advertisement

Education & Training

Others

Key Players

Intel

Microsoft

RealView Imaging

8i

Facebook

Google

LightSpace Technologies

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Volumetric Video industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Volumetric Video Market Report

1. What was the Volumetric Video Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Volumetric Video Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Volumetric Video Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Volumetric Video market.

The market share of the global Volumetric Video market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Volumetric Video market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Volumetric Video market.

