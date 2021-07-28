IGBT and Thyristor Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The IGBT and Thyristor Market was valued at US$ 5.15billionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.96billionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

The global IGBT and thyristor market is driven by the replacement of aging power infrastructure and deployment of smart grids in developed countries. It is used in power electronics applications such as controllers, inverters and power supplies to meet the needs of solid state switching devices. Due to population growth, the demand for electricity is constantly increasing. Insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors use the low switching losses and short switching times of MOSFETs to meet current power demands. BJTs also use conduction losses and high breakdown voltages to achieve high power demands. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) and Thyristors enable low switching losses and thermal stress to extend the life and reliability of electrical devices. It is gaining popularity due to various advantages such as high external thermal performance and efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type:

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module

By Power Rating:

Low

Medium

High

By Voltage:

<400 V

600–650 V

1,200–1,700 V

2,500–3,300 V

>4,500 V

Key Players

ABB Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global IGBT and Thyristor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IGBT and Thyristor Market Report

1. What was the IGBT and Thyristor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of IGBT and Thyristor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IGBT and Thyristor Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global IGBT and Thyristor market.

The market share of the global IGBT and Thyristor market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global IGBT and Thyristor market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global IGBT and Thyristor market.

