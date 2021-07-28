Tunnel Sensor Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The Global Tunnel Sensor Market was valued at US$ 3.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.39 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

A tunnel sensor is a device that measures the concentration of various gases to maintain air quality and ventilation inside the tunnel. It consists of a transmitter and receiver mounted on the ceiling of the tunnel to monitor and analyze the air concentration in the tunnel. Visible light and infrared light are emitted from the transmitter to measure visibility and gas concentrations inside the tunnel. Received signals are further processed as part of air quality control for ventilation control in these tunnels.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Visibility Monitoring

Air Flow Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Filter Monitoring

Fire Monitoring

Others

By Services

Installation Services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Key Players

Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd.

CODEL International Ltd.

DURAG GROUP

Advance Technologies Asia Sdn. Bhd.

ACOEM

Control Equipment Pty Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Tunnel Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tunnel Sensor Market Report

1. What was the Tunnel Sensor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Tunnel Sensor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tunnel Sensor Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Tunnel Sensor market.

The market share of the global Tunnel Sensor market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Tunnel Sensor market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Tunnel Sensor market.

