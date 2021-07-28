Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global anti-microbial coatings market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The demand for disinfectants and cleaners has surged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and this factor act as a major driving factor for the growth of antimicrobial coatings. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended with caution, proper cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces during COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV2. Therefore, Poison control centers received 45,550 exposure calls related to cleaners (28,158) and disinfectants (17,392) from January to March 2020, representing a rise of 20.4 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively, from January to March 2019 (37,822) and January to March 2018 (39,122).

Rising acquisitions, product approval, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2020, Bio-Fence Ltd, which was founded under the Strauss Group’s “The Kitchen” FoodTech Hub in collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority, has created coatings designed to prevent infection by pathogenic bacteria such as Listeria and Salmonella in food manufacturing environments. The effectiveness of these coatings has been demonstrated in laboratories using International Standard ISO 22196, along with food processing units in Israel. As a result of the COVID-19, the world’s population is currently undergoing a significant lifestyle change and this influenced the company to identify the immediate mechanism to allow for a safe return to the working environment. Therefore, with the help of this new technology, Bio-Fence Ltd, will be able to help society to regain some normalcy by keeping spaces free of bacteria and viruses.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Report Segment

By Type

Silver

Copper

Titanium Dioxide

Others

By Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Protective Clothing

Building and Construction

Others (Air & Water Treatment, Transportation)

Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

