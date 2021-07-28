Global Logistics Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The Global Logistics Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10% during 2021-2027. The global logistics automation market is growing at a significant rate with the increasing demand for human resource reduction, the tremendous growth of e-commerce platforms, and the increasing combination of automated operations with the overall advancement of technology. Total operating costs of warehouse management and logistics providers (opex).

The Logistics Automation Market key players in this market include:

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

Jungheinrich AG

SSI Schaefer

Mecalux

Vitronic

Beumer Group

Daifuku

Swisslog

Dematic Corp.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

By Type

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

By Application

Retail

E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Logistics Automation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Logistics Automation Market Report

What was the Logistics Automation Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Logistics Automation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Logistics Automation Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Logistics Automation Market.

The market share of the global Logistics Automation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Logistics Automation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Logistics Automation Market.

