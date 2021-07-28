Global Fencing Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global fencing market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Fencing is a structure used to enclose a particular area to provide safety and security and control unwanted entry and exit, as well as enhancing the aesthetic appeal. The increase in population and the growing number of households are accelerating the demand for housing. The demand for private capital for investments in real estate has gone up immensely in the past few years. Additionally, technological advancements have a considerable impact on all markets.
Advancements have shown a similar level of efficacy as compared to traditional methods, lessening labor, boosting profits and productivity, and enhancing sustainability. For nstance, virtual fencing is the latest innovation in the fencing industry, which works on GPS tracking system technology and causes a stimulus in the animal’s body via a neckband whenever the animal tries to go out of its designated vicinity. To keep the animal in the enclosed area, as a warning, an audio tone is produced at the virtual boundary. For the execution of virtual fences, animal welfare is the topmost priority. For comparing virtual fencing and electrical tape fencing, a study was conducted on cattle, and the result showed that virtual fencing is more efficient without any hazardous impact on the animal. Conventional fencing materials such as metal and wood break over time and requires maintenance. SmarterFence technology launched by Bedford is a low-maintenance product that does not necessitate staining or painting and won’t decay or crack. Additives such as UV stabilizers help in preventing the product from fading. Therefore, these innovations and technological advancements in the fencing industry provide a huge opportunity.
Market Coverage
Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- by Material, Distribution, End-use
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
Global Fencing Market Report Segment
By Material
- Concrete
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
By Distribution
- Offline
- Online
- Agricultural
- Energy and Power
- Government
- Military and Defense
- Mining
- Petroleum and Chemicals
- Residential
- Warehouse
Global Fencing Market by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- A1 Fence Products
- AFTEC, LLC
- Ameristar Perimeter Security
- Associated Materials, LLC
- Australian Security Fencing
- BARRETTE
- Betafence
- Cascade Fence & Deck, LLC
- CERTAINTEED (Saint Gobain Company)
- CLD FENCING
- Fiberon
- Gregory Industries, Inc.
- GSM
- Hebei Jinshi Industrial Metal Co, Ltd.
- Hi-Coat Wires
- Jacksons Fencing
- Jerith Manufacturing
- Long Fence
- V. Bekaert S.A.
- Nemtek – Electric Fencing Products
- Permacast
- Ply Gem Residential Solutions
- Poly Vinyl Creations
- PROTECTIVE FENCING
- Quickfence
- Siddall & Hilton Products Ltd.
- Smart Fence Integrated Security
- Specialized Storage Solutions
- Specrail
- Titangateandfence
