Fantasy Sports Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Fantasy sports are a type of online game in which participants form virtual or virtual teams made up of real players from professional sports. These teams compete based on that player’s statistical performance in real games. These achievements are converted into points that are counted and aggregated according to the roster chosen by the director of each fantasy team. Such a points system could be simple enough to be counted manually by a “league commissioner” who coordinates and manages the entire league, or it could be counted and counted using a computer that tracks the actual results of professional sports. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade, and cut (drop) players similar to real sports.

Fantasy Sports market size is projected to reach US$ 41940 million by 2027, from US$ 17640 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2027.

Fantasy Sports Breakdown Data by Type

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Fantasy Sports Breakdown Data by Application

Individual Competition

Team Competition

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

