Global Long-Term Care Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global long-term care market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Growing burden of chronic diseases, favorable reforms and government initiatives within healthcare, and rise in aging population are among the major factors driving the growth of the long-term care market. Among the patients requiring long-term care, some of the most frequent chronic medical conditions include hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn, acid/peptic acid disease, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, anemia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, congestive heart failure, constipation, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cerebrovascular disease, dementia, depression, diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn and ulcer disease, hypertension, lipid disorder, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral vascular disease, renal failure, thyroid disorders, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The prevalence rate of most of these chronic diseases has increased in the last few years, thus, the need for long-term care services is anticipated to grow substantially.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Long-Term Care Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/long-term-care-market

Further, the world is likely to witness considerable growth in geriatric population, general age-related disabilities, and the elderly patient population suffering from chronic diseases such as heart problems, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and mental stress. In addition, hospitalization also proves to be expensive and incurs unnecessary use of resources, which can be utilized by patients in critical conditions. Unnecessary hospitalization often results in higher expenditure and degrades the quality of life. Thus, increasing the demand for long-term care services, across the globe.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Global Long-Term Care Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/long-term-care-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Service Type and Point of Care

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment and region will project fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from pre-COVID forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Long-Term Care Market Report Segment

By Type

Medical Services

In-House Therapy

Skilled Nursing

Others

Assisted Living Services

By Point of Care

Homecare

Hospitals (Rehabilitation Center)

Global Long-Term Care Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Atria Senior Living, Inc.

Abri Health Care Services LLC

Amedisys, Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corp.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Extendicare Inc.

Genesis Healthcare LLC

Golden Living Centers

Home Instead, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

LHC Group, Inc.

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Life Care Centers of America, Inc.

Promedica Health System, Inc.

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Savaseniorcare Administrative Services LLC

Signature Healthcare

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/long-term-care-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404