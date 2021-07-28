Global Long-Term Care Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global long-term care market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Growing burden of chronic diseases, favorable reforms and government initiatives within healthcare, and rise in aging population are among the major factors driving the growth of the long-term care market. Among the patients requiring long-term care, some of the most frequent chronic medical conditions include hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn, acid/peptic acid disease, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, anemia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, congestive heart failure, constipation, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cerebrovascular disease, dementia, depression, diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn and ulcer disease, hypertension, lipid disorder, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral vascular disease, renal failure, thyroid disorders, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The prevalence rate of most of these chronic diseases has increased in the last few years, thus, the need for long-term care services is anticipated to grow substantially.
Further, the world is likely to witness considerable growth in geriatric population, general age-related disabilities, and the elderly patient population suffering from chronic diseases such as heart problems, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and mental stress. In addition, hospitalization also proves to be expensive and incurs unnecessary use of resources, which can be utilized by patients in critical conditions. Unnecessary hospitalization often results in higher expenditure and degrades the quality of life. Thus, increasing the demand for long-term care services, across the globe.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- by Service Type and Point of Care
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominates the market in base year?
- Which segment and region will project fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from pre-COVID forecast
o Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Long-Term Care Market Report Segment
By Type
Medical Services
- In-House Therapy
- Skilled Nursing
- Others
Assisted Living Services
By Point of Care
- Homecare
- Hospitals (Rehabilitation Center)
Global Long-Term Care Market by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- Atria Senior Living, Inc.
- Abri Health Care Services LLC
- Amedisys, Inc.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
- Capital Senior Living Corp.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.
- Extendicare Inc.
- Genesis Healthcare LLC
- Golden Living Centers
- Home Instead, Inc.
- Kindred Healthcare, LLC
- LHC Group, Inc.
- Lincare Holdings Inc.
- Life Care Centers of America, Inc.
- Promedica Health System, Inc.
- Sunrise Senior Living, LLC
- Savaseniorcare Administrative Services LLC
- Signature Healthcare
- The Ensign Group, Inc.
