Gas Discharge Tube Market Sales Is Anticipated To Witness Major Growth In Years To Come

Gas Discharge Tube Market: Introduction

A gas discharge tube is an electronic component in which the electrodes are arranged inside a tube-like structure, and are surrounded by gas within an insulating temperature-resistant envelope.

Glass discharge tubes are used to protect several energy-sensitive equipment. Glass discharge tubes protect devices and persons from electric surges.Hence, they are used in many small as well as large electrical equipment. Gas discharge tubes are widely used in telecommunication devices, power supply devices, and TV equipment.

Gas Discharge Tube Market: Segmentation

The global gas discharge tube market can be segmented on the basis of its product type, capacity, and end-use applications.

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its product type:

Surface-mounted

2-electrode

3-electrode

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its capacity:

Low-medium Surge

Medium-high Surge

High Surge

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its end use application:

Telecommunications

Power Supply

TV Equipment

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Gas Discharge Tube Sales research study analyses Gas Discharge Tube market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

There is a predominance of the electronic industry in the Asia Pacific region especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, etc.

The electronic industry is estimated to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. Also, the consumption of electronic devices is increasing at a significant rate owing to the rise in urbanization, due to which the Asia Pacific will be a prominent market for gas discharge tubes.

In regions such as North America there is significant presence of the electronic industry, and the demand for consumer electronics is expected to follow an upward trend over the years, owing to which North America makes a promising market for gas discharge tubes.

There is a strong presence of the electronic industry in the European region as well. The electronic industry is expected to grow swiftly and the demand for electronics is estimated to escalate over the years, due to which Europe can be considered as a potential market for gas discharge tubes.

Regions such as Middle East & Africa along with Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of electronic industry, due to which LAMEA will make a moderately growing market for gas discharge tube.

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global gas discharge tube market are Littelfuse, Inc., NIC Components Corp, Bourns, Inc.,

Heilind Electronics, Phoenix Contact, HuaXinAn, Sankosha Corporation, TDK Electronics AG, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, and HUBER+SUHNER.

