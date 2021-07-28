Global Talc Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global talc market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Talc is generally used in the automotive industry as a functional material owing to its ability to modify some properties in a modified polymetric matrix, when properly dispersed. The other reason for the popularity of talc in the automotive industry is its ability to enhance stiffness in combination with good aesthetics, hydrophobic characteristics, and reasonable price. Talc is introduced into thermoplastic materials in the processing phase, which is known as compounding, along with other materials such as pigments, impact modifiers, stabilizers, and lubricants, which are also used in the final product.

Further, over the last 20 years, the economic and political power has been shifting toward emerging economies. A lot of developing countries have become the centers of growth by raising their shares of global incomes significantly. In addition, the investment between emerging and developed countries has deepened. Till 2005, industrialized economies were leaders in all manufacturing industries except textile, leather, and wearing apparel. Emerging economies have become the main producers of low and medium-tech products. Among developing industrial economies, China dominates the manufacturing sector, followed by India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. Hence, growing industrialization in APAC will boost the demand for talc due to its vast usage in textile, paper & pulp, automotive, ceramics, paints & coatings, and other industries.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Deposits and End-user

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Global Talc Market Report Segment

By Deposits

Talc Carbonates

Talc Chlorites

Others

By End-user

Ceramics

Construction

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Plastics

Pulp and Paper

Others

Global Talc Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

AIHAI MINERALS EUROPE GMBH

Aldon Corp

ANAND TALC

Elementis plc

First Source Worldwide

Golcha Group

Guangxi Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Co., Ltd.

Haichen Minchem Co.,Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

IMI FABI S.p.A.

Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

LITHOS Industrial Minerals GmbH

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Reagents

Rockleigh Industries Inc

Sibelco

SKKU

Superior Materials, Inc.

Talc USA

Xilolite

