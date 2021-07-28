Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factor to drive the market growth is the rise in the need for state-of-art methods and production technologies to improve patient outcomes pertaining to various diseases. For instance, in November 2019, South Africa announced that it is going to introduce state-of-the-art known TLD for HIV treatment as almost 20% of the people globally who have HIV live in South Africa. This introduction of the new treatment to have a significant impact on global HIV response and contributes to reaching UN goals for ending the HIV epidemic in 2030.

Rising acquisitions, product approval, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, Catalent Inc involved in manufacturing and delivering drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies announced that it has signed an agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc to manufacture Zumutors ZM008 for the treatment of solid tumours. This agreement Catalent Biologics will provide process optimization and drug substance manufacturing services from its facility site in Madison, Wisconsin. Therefore, with the help of this partnership, Catalent will be supporting Zumutors clinical development and commercial needs by bringing upon improvements in cancer treatments. Further, in December 2019, Thermo Fishers Inc officially opened its latest Viral Vector Contract development and manufacturing organization in Lexington that cost $90 million. This 50,000 sq. ft facility will be supporting, the production, testing and manufacturing of viral vectors that are essential for the advancement of new life-saving gene and cell therapies.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

ByCategory

By Type

By Product

By Service

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Amgen Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segment

By Category

Human-Based Drugs

Animals Based Drugs

By Type

Sterile Manufacturing

Non-Sterile Manufacturing

By Product

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulation

Others (nutritional products and packaging)

By Services

Manufacturing Services

Non-Clinical Services

Research and Development

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Aenova Holding GmbH

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd.

BiologicsMD, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadence Inc.

Chunghwa Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Confab Laboratories Inc.

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.,

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PhytoHealth Corp.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Radius Health Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Tarsa Therapeutics, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

